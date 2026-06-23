Heavy overnight rain floods Hyderabad IT corridor, disrupting traffic
India
Hyderabad's tech hub was hit hard by heavy overnight rain, leaving key spots like Hitec City and Gachibowli completely waterlogged.
By midday, nearly 600,000 vehicles had passed through the IT corridor by noon, encountering waterlogged roads.
Night shift commuters endure long delays
Night-shift workers and officegoers had a rough start: some rides stretched over 90 minutes, with office cabs packed and routes blocked.
Police put out warnings about damaged roads and suggested staggered office hours.
With more rain on the way, repair crews are working overtime to prevent another gridlock.