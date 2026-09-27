Heavy rain across Uttar Pradesh kills 56, damages 1,021 homes
India
Uttar Pradesh just faced some of its heaviest rain: 56 people have lost their lives, 46 are injured, and 1,021 houses were damaged in only three days.
Streets and fields across the state are flooded, with crops taking a big hit too.
The rainfall is well above what is normal for the season, according to AFP.
Sitapur worst affected, relief ongoing
Sitapur reported the highest number of deaths, while Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, and Balrampur also suffered major losses.
Banda recorded 227.6mm of rain and Fatehgarh 224mm.
With more heavy rain forecast for both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, authorities are continuing relief and damage assessment.