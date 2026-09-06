IMD warns of heavy rain in Delhi, neighboring states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Delhi and neighboring states on Sunday. The alert comes after two days of heavy rainfall in the region. The low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to move east-northeastward in the next 24 hours, according to an IMD statement.
Weather warning
Yellow alert issued for several states
The IMD has warned of "heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
All these states are under a yellow alert on Sunday.
The monsoon trough is currently passing through Sri Ganganagar and Delhi.
The weather office has predicted a "generally cloudy sky" with light rain during the afternoon or evening in Delhi on Sunday.
Rainfall data
Rainfall recorded in Delhi on Saturday
Delhi has already received 814.5mm of rainfall this year, surpassing its annual long-period average of 774.4mm.
The city recorded 29.8mm of rain on Saturday alone, with Palam receiving the highest at 35.6mm and Lodhi Road following closely with 30.8mm till Sunday morning.
The heavy downpour on Janmashtami ended a dry spell but also led to waterlogging in several areas, including near Indira Gandhi International Airport, disrupting flight operations due to inundated roads around terminals.
Regional impact
Heavy rains likely in northeastern states
The monsoon is also expected to remain active in the eastern and northeastern parts of India.
Heavy rains are likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across several regions, including Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas, Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, West Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.