IMD warns of heavy rain in Delhi, neighboring states

The IMD has warned of "heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

All these states are under a yellow alert on Sunday.

The monsoon trough is currently passing through Sri Ganganagar and Delhi.

The weather office has predicted a "generally cloudy sky" with light rain during the afternoon or evening in Delhi on Sunday.