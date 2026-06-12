Heavy rain and 67km/h gusts hit Delhi-NCR Thursday night
Delhi-NCR had a dramatic weather shift on Thursday night, thanks to heavy rain and strong winds blowing in from the west.
Rainfall hit 11.2mm at Safdarjung, with Ayanagar and Palam getting their share too.
Wind gusts topped out at 67km per hour in some spots, definitely not your average summer evening.
Delhi records 22.8°C minimum, AQI 93
The storm dropped the minimum temperature to 22.8 degrees Celsius, about 5 degrees Celsius cooler than usual for this time of year, and Friday's high is expected to stay around 35 degrees Celsius instead of soaring near 39 degrees Celsius like Thursday.
The best part? The overnight rain helped clear out the air, bringing Delhi's AQI down to a much healthier "satisfactory" level (93), compared to the "moderate" range just a day before.
The India Meteorological Department says we can expect more light showers and breezy weather through the weekend.