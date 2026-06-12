Heavy rain and 67km/h gusts hit Delhi-NCR Thursday night

Delhi records 22.8°C minimum, AQI 93

The storm dropped the minimum temperature to 22.8 degrees Celsius, about 5 degrees Celsius cooler than usual for this time of year, and Friday's high is expected to stay around 35 degrees Celsius instead of soaring near 39 degrees Celsius like Thursday.

The best part? The overnight rain helped clear out the air, bringing Delhi's AQI down to a much healthier "satisfactory" level (93), compared to the "moderate" range just a day before.

The India Meteorological Department says we can expect more light showers and breezy weather through the weekend.