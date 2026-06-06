Heavy rain batters Kerala, Thrissur tree crash kills 29-year-old man
India
Kerala has been dealing with overnight heavy rain continuing into Saturday morning, leading to waterlogged streets, fallen trees, and property damage.
Sadly, a 29-year-old man lost his life in Thrissur after a tree crashed onto a shed while he slept.
A fire and rescue services official reported the incident.
IMD alerts prompt school closures, bans
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put five districts on red alert (meaning extremely heavy rain is expected) and six more under orange alert for very heavy rainfall.
To keep people safe, authorities have shut schools in some districts and banned trekking, quarrying, and night travel on hilly roads.