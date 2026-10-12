IMD issues red alert for Delhi, adjoining areas
What's the story
Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) were reeling under heavy rainfall on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the region, predicting intense showers and thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching up to 60km/h. The alert was valid till 9:00am and covers areas like Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.
Waterlogging impact
Waterlogging in Karol Bagh
The heavy downpour has led to waterlogging in several areas, including near Jhandewalan Temple in Karol Bagh.
The IMD had earlier warned of minor traffic disruptions and a higher risk of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas.
Commuters have been advised to check traffic conditions before leaving and avoid stretches prone to waterlogging.
Weather forecast
What weather forecast says for next 6 days
Despite the heavy rainfall on Monday morning, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with no rainfall for the next six days in Delhi.
Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during this period.
The weather department's seven-day forecast also predicts a rise in maximum temperatures from October 13 onward, peaking at 33-35 degrees Celsius by October 14.
Traffic advisory
IMD warned of minor traffic disruptions
The IMD had warned of minor traffic disruptions and a higher risk of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas for October 11.
Commuters have been advised to check traffic conditions before leaving, follow traffic advisories, and avoid stretches prone to waterlogging.
Despite the early-morning showers, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with no rainfall over the next six days.