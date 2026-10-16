Heavy rain causes major flooding across Erode district, disrupting traffic
India
Erode district got hit hard by heavy rain on Thursday night, leading to major flooding across the city.
Streets like Meenakshi Sundaranar Road and the Manikoondu area turned into rivers, and in Veerappanchatram, rainwater mixed with sewage made things even tougher for locals: homes and vehicles were affected, and traffic was disrupted.
Erode residents blame Sathy road expansion
More than 10 homes on Periya Kuttai Street ended up submerged. A hospital, pharmacy, and several shops were flooded too.
Many residents say these floods keep happening because ground levels dropped after the Sathy Road expansion, despite repeated complaints to officials.
On top of that, shops on Kongalamman Street and the VOC Park Ground vegetable market struggled with waterlogging on Friday morning.