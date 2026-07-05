Heavy rain causes Rajmachi landslide near Lonavla, 100 tourists stranded
India
Heavy rain caused a landslide on the Rajmachi route near Lonavla, leaving about 100 tourists stuck as mud and boulders blocked the road.
All vehicles have been halted, but local officials say everyone is safe: no injuries or casualties reported.
Crews clear debris, authorities urge caution
Rescue crews are clearing debris with heavy machinery, and stranded tourists are being looked after in nearby hotels until the road reopens.
District disaster management officer Vitthal Banote expects cleanup to finish by Sunday.
With Pune under a red alert for more rain, authorities are urging people to avoid trekking or visiting risky spots and to keep an eye on weather updates.