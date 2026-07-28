Heavy rain causes serious waterlogging across Delhi, Connaught Place flooded

Delhi woke up to heavy rain on Tuesday, and it's caused some serious waterlogging across the city.

Connaught Place's G Block and Lodhi Estate near Khan Market were hit especially hard, with shops flooded at Connaught Place's G Block, water accumulation at Lodhi Estate, and roads tough to navigate.

Flooding at Pandav Nagar Underpass and R/A Murga Mandi meant civic teams had to jump in for dewatering.