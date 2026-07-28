Heavy rain causes serious waterlogging across Delhi, Connaught Place flooded
India
Delhi woke up to heavy rain on Tuesday, and it's caused some serious waterlogging across the city.
Connaught Place's G Block and Lodhi Estate near Khan Market were hit especially hard, with shops flooded at Connaught Place's G Block, water accumulation at Lodhi Estate, and roads tough to navigate.
Flooding at Pandav Nagar Underpass and R/A Murga Mandi meant civic teams had to jump in for dewatering.
Traffic police assist at ITO junction
The ITO junction turned into a massive traffic jam thanks to all the water on the roads.
Traffic police were out in full force, helping drivers get through safely and urging everyone to avoid flooded areas if possible.