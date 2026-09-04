Heavy rain causes waterlogging, delays at Delhi airport, IndiGo advises
India
Delhi's airport hit a snag today after heavy rain led to waterlogging and flight delays.
IndiGo is asking flyers to double-check their flight status before heading out and to leave early, since roads are moving slowly.
Airport teams are on the ground, working with airlines to keep things running as smoothly as possible.
IMD issues red alert for Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a red alert for Delhi, warning of more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds later today.
Some areas such as Palam and Najafgarh have already seen showers, and more wet weather is expected through the evening.