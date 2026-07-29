Heavy rain closes Doda and most Kishtwar schools, classes online
India
Heavy rain led to schools shutting in Doda and most of Kishtwar on Wednesday, as local officials decided it was safer for everyone to stay home.
But classes aren't totally on pause: students will keep learning online so they don't miss out.
Chenab Valley wet spell forecast
The nonstop rain has made life tricky across the Chenab Valley, with slippery roads and warnings about falling stones.
While a few schools in central Kishtwar stayed open, most took the day off for safety.
The weather department says this wet spell could last until August 31.
On a brighter note, the all-important Jammu-Srinagar highway remained open for traffic.