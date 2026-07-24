Heavy rain closes Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, trains evacuate 1,500 tourists
India
Heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday shut down the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, leaving 1,500 tourists stranded.
Indian Railways quickly organized special trains to get everyone out safely, with officials saying passenger safety and convenience were their top priorities.
Jammu Division of Railways urges NTES/IRCTC/139
The Jammu Division of railways says they'll keep supporting travelers during weather issues, just check the NTES app or IRCTC website (or call 139) for updates if you're traveling soon.