Heavy rain delays Delhi and Mumbai flights as airlines warn

Check flight status as rain continues

If you're flying out or picking someone up, check your flight status online before heading out. Traffic could be slow too.

The weather isn't letting up just yet: the India Meteorological Department says more rain is likely in Delhi on Wednesday, so stay alert for updates and plan ahead.

Also worth noting: the downpour caused local disruptions, like a fallen tree blocking traffic in Delhi and a tragic accident in Mumbai that led to action against city officials.