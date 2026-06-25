Heavy rain delays Mumbai local trains, Turbhe to Koparkhairane suspended India Jun 25, 2026

Heavy overnight rain threw Mumbai's local train network into chaos on Wednesday.

Central, Western, and Harbour Lines saw delays up to 20 minutes during rush hour, leading to packed stations and crowded compartments.

The Trans-Harbour corridor was hit hardest: services between Turbhe and Koparkhairane were suspended for nearly two hours in the morning, with lingering delays all day.