Heavy rain drenches Bengaluru, major roads flooded, power outages reported
India
Bengaluru was drenched Sunday as heavy rain left many neighborhoods underwater and turned major roads like Ballari Road, ITPL Road, and Varthur Road into virtual rivers.
Commuters faced massive jams at key junctions, even with fewer vehicles on the road, and some areas lost power as the downpour disrupted daily life.
Rain overwhelms Bengaluru drain clearing efforts
The flooding spotlighted Bengaluru's ongoing drainage troubles. Spots like Devasandra Junction, Anandapura Junction, Windsor Manor, and several busy stretches saw severe waterlogging.
Even though the Greater Bengaluru Authority sent teams to clear drains just a day before, the rain was too much for the system to handle.