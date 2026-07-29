Heavy rain drenches Delhi, July total about 226mm
India
Delhi got drenched on Tuesday, with heavy rain pushing the city's July total to about 226mm, well above the usual 192.6mm for the month.
The IMD kept upgrading its weather warnings as Safdarjung, the main observatory, clocked 57.6mm of rain in just nine hours.
Safdarjung maximum falls to 29 degrees Celsius
The downpour brought much-needed relief from the heat: Safdarjung's maximum temperature dropped to a comfy 29 Celsius, nearly six degrees below normal.
Lodhi Road saw the most rain (68.8mm), and nearby spots like Noida and Gurugram also got soaked.
IMD says more heavy showers could hit on Wednesday before things calm down by the weekend, so it's smart to stay prepared for any disruptions.