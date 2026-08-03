Delhi-NCR thunderstorms, heavy rain over western UP
What's the story
The southwest monsoon is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. Weather experts have predicted widespread thunderstorms starting around noon, with the most intense period likely between 12:30pm and 7:00pm. Western Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert for even heavier downpours during this time.
Weather forecast
Rainfall between 20mm and 75mm expected
Meteorologists predict that 40-60% of the area across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad will witness rain.
Each thunderstorm is likely to last between 30 minutes to two hours at any given place, bringing rainfall between 20mm and 75mm.
Areas receiving over 50mm of rain may face waterlogging issues in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage systems.
Weather dynamics
Thunderstorm intensity to be higher in western UP
The current weather conditions are being influenced by the monsoon trough, or axis, moving northward over Delhi-NCR.
This positioning is expected to increase moisture convergence and help in the rapid formation of towering thunderclouds that can cause heavy rainfall, lightning strikes, and gusty winds.
While Delhi is likely to see widespread rainfall, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience more intense thunderstorms across several districts.
Regional forecast
Light to moderate rainfall expected in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh
Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on August 3. However, the coverage of rainfall in these regions is expected to be less than that in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.
The new spell of rain is likely to bring some relief from humid weather but may disrupt traffic during peak hours due to reduced visibility and possible localized flooding.
Weather outlook
Intermittent rain spells likely to continue over next few days
With the monsoon remaining active and new weather systems affecting northern India, intermittent rain spells are likely to continue over the next few days.
Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly as heavy rainfall could lead to slow traffic movement and localized flooding in vulnerable areas.
Authorities will continue to monitor these developments closely.