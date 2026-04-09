Heavy rain expected in Jammu, Assam, Himachal, other states 

An active western disturbance is likely to trigger a spell of rain with thunderstorms, hail and strong winds across several parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the disturbance will continue to influence weather systems across the country in the coming days. Multiple cyclonic circulations over northern and central India are also expected to bring rainfall activity across various regions.

Northern forecast Thunderstorms likely in northern plains The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the western Himalayan region. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness scattered rainfall along with lightning and winds reaching up to 50km/h. Isolated spells of rainfall and thunderstorms may also be seen over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan.

Eastern forecast Heavy rainfall expected in northeastern states The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over northeastern states in the next five days. Thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 50km/h are expected in several parts of this region. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on April 9 and April 12, while Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy showers on April 9 and April 10. Tripura could also see heavy rainfall on April 9.

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Regional forecast Rainfall likely in central, southern states Central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is likely to witness isolated rainfall and thunderstorms due to the prevailing cyclonic circulation. Southern states such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Telangana may also see isolated rainfall with lightning. The IMD has also warned of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and coastal Karnataka over the next few days.

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