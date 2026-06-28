Heavy rain floods Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Dhemaji bridge collapses
India
Nonstop heavy rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has led to major flooding, damaging infrastructure and forcing thousands from their homes.
In Dhemaji district, more than 110mm of rainfall in just one day caused a railway bridge built back in 1965 to collapse between Murkongselek and Silapathar.
Over 22,000 affected, red alerts issued
Trains on this route were already suspended due to flooding, so thankfully no one was hurt when the bridge went down.
Still, more than 22,000 people across Assam have been affected by floods, more than 15,000 just in Dhemaji.
Next door in Arunachal Pradesh, flash floods triggered landslides that blocked eight major roads.
The weather department has issued red alerts for several districts as relief efforts ramp up.