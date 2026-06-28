Heavy rain floods Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Dhemaji bridge collapses

Over 22,000 affected, red alerts issued

Trains on this route were already suspended due to flooding, so thankfully no one was hurt when the bridge went down.

Still, more than 22,000 people across Assam have been affected by floods, more than 15,000 just in Dhemaji.

Next door in Arunachal Pradesh, flash floods triggered landslides that blocked eight major roads.

The weather department has issued red alerts for several districts as relief efforts ramp up.