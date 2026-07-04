Heavy rain floods Pune roads, 2 landslides, Khadakwasla water rising

Lonavala road, Inglun Ghat landslides, warnings

A landslide near Katal Waterfall blocked Lonavala Road past Rajmachi Fort, and another at Inglun Ghat left traffic moving slowly on just one lane. Crews are working to clear things up.

The district has put out a yellow alert for Pune city and a red alert for the ghats, with more heavy rain likely Sunday.

Officials are urging everyone to stay cautious and keep an eye on updates.