Heavy rain floods Thiruvananthapuram streets, delays trains to Central Station
India
Thiruvananthapuram and nearby areas got drenched this weekend, with heavy rain flooding key roads like East Fort bus stand and Thampanoor.
Traffic slowed to a crawl, and even trains to Central Station were delayed after tracks got damaged by the downpour.
IMD upgrades Thiruvananthapuram to orange
Rail lines were fixed and services resumed by Saturday afternoon, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raised Thiruvananthapuram's alert from yellow to orange, warning of more intense rain ahead.
The southwest monsoon is moving in quickly, so Kerala can expect more wet days soon.