Heavy rain forecast for UP MP Jharkhand Odisha Chhattisgarh
India
Heads up if you're in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, or Chhattisgarh: heavy rain is on the way.
A weather system from the Bay of Bengal is moving inland and bringing a lot of moisture with it.
Even as it weakens over the next day, expect plenty of downpours across eastern and central India.
IMD: Extremely heavy rain August 18
The IMD says northeast MP and Jharkhand could see extremely heavy rainfall on August 18.
Southeast UP might get similar conditions through August 19.
Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also in for heavy rain, with possible thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Local flooding and waterlogging are likely in low-lying spots, so stay alert if you're heading out!