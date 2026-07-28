Heavy rain halts Gurugram traffic as IMD issues red alert
India
Heavy rain hit Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon, leading to big traffic jams and flooded streets across the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a red alert as the downpour started around 12:15pm with slow-moving traffic reported at spots like Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk, Ashoka Marg, NH-48 toward Manesar, and Sirhaul border.
Gurugram lanes waterlogged, service road caved
Traffic was also stuck from Signature Towers to Tau Devi Lal Complex and on MG Road heading to Sadar Bazar.
Even residential lanes were waterlogged, making it tough for people to get around.
In Sector 59, part of a service road caved in, the sixth time this has happened in Gurugram this monsoon.