Heavy rain in Bengaluru as Bay of Bengal cyclone forms
India
Bengaluru woke up to heavy rain and it's not over yet: the IMD says the city will keep seeing light to heavy showers over the next 24 hours, with cloudy skies and temperatures hovering between 26 Celsius and 21 Celsius.
Andhra Pradesh prepares cyclone evacuations
A cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal and could hit the Andhra Pradesh coast by October 28.
Authorities there are prepping evacuations in low-lying areas from Bapatla to Vizianagaram.
Some nearby districts like Ballari and Chitradurga might stay mostly dry despite all this action.