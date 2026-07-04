Heavy rain in Mumbai diverts 5 flights and floods streets
India
Mumbai's weekend got messy as heavy rain and poor visibility threw airport schedules off track.
Five flights, three from IndiGo and two from Air India, had to be diverted away from the city. Most made it back later, but the downpour also led to flooded streets, road cave-ins, and damage all around.
Mumbai sees 17 precautionary flight diversions
17 more flights took precautionary diversions because pilots couldn't land safely in the weather.
While some planes were rerouted, life on the ground wasn't easy either: low-lying areas flooded fast, trees fell, and transport was a headache for everyone trying to get around.