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Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR as monsoon arrives 
Wind speeds could reach between 40-50km/h

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR as monsoon arrives 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 04, 2026
03:14 pm
What's the story

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi NCR, including Malviya Nagar, where a massive fire at a hotel killed 21 people and INA. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday and Friday. The alert warns of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Wind speeds could reach between 40-50km/h with occasional gusts up to 60km/h in some areas.

Weather details

Rains also expected in Noida 

In Noida, gusty winds were observed, with the IMD expecting a partly overcast sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers until June 6, according to news agency ANI. Residents in parts of Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, and northwest Uttar Pradesh also reported scattered storms, which are expected to intensify during the evening and night hours until June 6.

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Rain in Delhi

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Weather relief

Yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR

The southwest monsoon officially set in over Kerala, three days later than usual, on Thursday. Rain pelted several districts of the state throughout the night and into Thursday morning, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala from June 4 to June 9. Heavy rains were also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday.

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