Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR as monsoon arrives
What's the story
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi NCR, including Malviya Nagar, where a massive fire at a hotel killed 21 people and INA. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday and Friday. The alert warns of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Wind speeds could reach between 40-50km/h with occasional gusts up to 60km/h in some areas.
Weather details
Rains also expected in Noida
In Noida, gusty winds were observed, with the IMD expecting a partly overcast sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers until June 6, according to news agency ANI. Residents in parts of Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, and northwest Uttar Pradesh also reported scattered storms, which are expected to intensify during the evening and night hours until June 6.
Twitter Post
Rain in Delhi
#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR. IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' in the National Capital for today and tomorrow, that is 4th and 5th June. pic.twitter.com/mtPVpIT0lz— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026
Weather relief
Yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR
The southwest monsoon officially set in over Kerala, three days later than usual, on Thursday. Rain pelted several districts of the state throughout the night and into Thursday morning, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala from June 4 to June 9. Heavy rains were also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday.