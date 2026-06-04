Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR as monsoon arrives 

In Noida, gusty winds were observed, with the IMD expecting a partly overcast sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers until June 6, according to news agency ANI. Residents in parts of Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, and northwest Uttar Pradesh also reported scattered storms, which are expected to intensify during the evening and night hours until June 6.

Weather relief

Yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR

The southwest monsoon officially set in over Kerala, three days later than usual, on Thursday. Rain pelted several districts of the state throughout the night and into Thursday morning, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala from June 4 to June 9. Heavy rains were also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday.