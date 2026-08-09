Heavy rain raises Yamuna to 204.06m, Hindon crosses at Noida
India
Both the Yamuna and Hindon rivers in Delhi-NCR saw a big jump in water levels on Saturday thanks to days of rain in the region and upstream areas.
The Yamuna hit 204.06 meters at the Old Railway Bridge, just under its warning mark, while the Hindon crossed its warning level at Noida.
Officials say no immediate flood risk
City officials say there is no immediate flood risk, since the Yamuna is still below danger level and is expected to stay around 204.5 meters this week.
They are keeping a close eye on things and have plans ready if water gets much higher, reassuring everyone that "the situation is well under control" and that the water level is likely to stabilize after the spike.