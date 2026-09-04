Heavy rain sinks tracks in Malda division disrupting train schedules
India
Heavy rain caused the ground under railway tracks to sink near New Farakka and Kalidanga, seriously messing up train schedules in West Bengal's Malda Division.
With more rain on the way, things might stay bumpy for a bit.
Eight trains canceled on September 4
Eight trains, including the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi and Kolkata Chitpur-Balurghat, were canceled on September 4, and several others were either dropped or rerouted through alternative routes.
If you're traveling soon, keep an eye on official updates so you don't get caught off guard by last-minute changes.