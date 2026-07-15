Heavy rain triggers flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh
India
Arunachal Pradesh has been hit hard by nonstop heavy rain, causing flash floods and landslides across the state.
The popular hill town Mechuka is now completely cut off after a huge rockslide blocked all access.
In Kurung Kumey district, 19 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel had to trek back to safety on foot after their outpost got flooded.
Arunachal floods affect over 97,000 residents
So far, seven people have died and 29 are injured, with more than 97,000 residents across 425 villages affected.
Washed-out bridges and damaged roads are making rescue work tough: some villages are totally isolated.
Local officials say repairs are a top priority and an aerial survey is set to be conducted to help plan next steps as teams work around the clock to restore normal life.