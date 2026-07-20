Heavy rain triggers flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rain over the weekend has caused flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, blocking major roads and disrupting travel.
The Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur was closed for 20 hours, while parts of Chamba district also saw traffic halted.
With more rain on the way, authorities are urging everyone to stay safe and avoid risky areas.
Roads cleared, IMD red alert issued
Restoration teams worked quickly to clear debris and reopen roads. Luckily, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp nearby escaped any serious damage or injuries.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts for July 20 and 21, warning of very heavy rainfall, with heavy rain likely through July 23 and lighter showers on July 24 and 25.
Schools in Kangra district are closed for two days as a precaution.