Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Lower Subansiri, spillway opened

Floodwaters threaten Dhemaji and Lakhimpur

Floodwaters are now threatening Assam's Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries swell.

Authorities are on high alert, watching river conditions and getting ready for emergencies.

In Keyi Panyor district, landslides destroyed 18 homes and damaged a helipad; three people are still missing as rescue teams search.

Meanwhile, parts of National Highway 315(A) in Dibrugarh have collapsed after landslides, so residents are being urged to stay safe and avoid risky areas or small boats during the monsoon.