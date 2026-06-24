Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Lower Subansiri, spillway opened
Heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district has sparked flash floods, with water levels rising fast.
The Yazali station saw a big spike: 72.8mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.
Flooding at the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project forced officials to open a spillway gate to keep things under control.
Floodwaters threaten Dhemaji and Lakhimpur
Floodwaters are now threatening Assam's Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries swell.
Authorities are on high alert, watching river conditions and getting ready for emergencies.
In Keyi Panyor district, landslides destroyed 18 homes and damaged a helipad; three people are still missing as rescue teams search.
Meanwhile, parts of National Highway 315(A) in Dibrugarh have collapsed after landslides, so residents are being urged to stay safe and avoid risky areas or small boats during the monsoon.