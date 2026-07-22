Heavy rain triggers landslide near Gaurikund halting Kedarnath Yatra
India
The Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand hit a pause on Wednesday after heavy rain triggered a landslide near Gaurikund, blocking the trek with rocks and debris.
Pilgrims were quickly stopped at safe spots while teams got to work on clearing the path.
Restoration crews working, NDRF SDRF standby
Restoration crews are working to reopen the route, with disaster response teams, such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ready if needed.
Officials have asked everyone to stay patient and follow directions. They will only let people back once it is totally safe.
The focus right now is keeping everyone out of harm's way and getting things back to normal as soon as possible.