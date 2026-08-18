Heavy rain triggers limestone quarry landslide in Sirmaur 3 dead
India
Heavy rain triggered a landslide at a limestone quarry in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, leaving three people dead as a truck was leaving the site.
Rescue teams are still searching for anyone else who might be trapped under the debris, according to Shillai Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jaspal, who was present at the spot.
Nonstop rain blocks 88 Himachal roads
The nonstop rain has caused major disruptions across Himachal: 88 roads are blocked and landslides have hit train routes like the Shimla-Kalka Heritage Railway.
In Nahan, 52 students and 12 staff from a Nahan school were safely evacuated in a big rescue.
With more heavy rain expected, the Shimla Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert.