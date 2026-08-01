Heavy rain triggers Ponmudi landslip, Kallar uphill restriction averts accident
India
Heavy rain on Friday night triggered a minor landslip at Ponmudi, a tourist destination near Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday.
Debris from the 12th hairpin bend slid all the way down to the ninth, blocking traffic, and a major accident was averted because of existing restrictions on uphill vehicle movement from Kallar.
Fire and forest teams are on the scene working to clear things up.
Chirayinkeezhu flooding displaces 23, 29.1L losses
The heavy rain also caused flooding, pushing 23 people, including eight children, from their homes in Chirayinkeezhu taluk.
Farmers are having a rough time too: 23.6 hectares of crops were wiped out across three blocks, with losses of ₹29.1 lakh.
To keep things under control, dam shutters were opened, and local control rooms are now running around the clock.