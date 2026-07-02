Heavy rain triggers Uttarakhand landslides and blocks pilgrimage roads
India
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand has triggered landslides, leading to an orange alert in several districts, including Dehradun.
Key roads (including the Kedarnath Yatra route and Badrinath Highway) are blocked, making travel tough for both locals and pilgrims.
The IMD is warning of more heavy showers and possible hazards in the hilly areas.
Uttarakhand Char Dham pilgrims stopped
Pilgrims heading to Char Dham shrines are being stopped as debris blocks main routes.
Disaster response teams are on the ground, working to clear paths and keep everyone safe.
Authorities are asking travelers to check weather updates before heading out, since rain is expected to continue in parts of the region.