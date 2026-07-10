Heavy rain triggers Uttarkashi landslide blocking Gangotri Highway, schools closed
India
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand has caused a landslide that blocked the Gangotri Highway in Uttarkashi, making travel tough for locals and tourists.
Rivers like the Alaknanda and Mandakini are swelling, so schools in Rudraprayag have been closed to keep everyone safe.
IMD says storms through July 15
The India Meteorological Department says thunderstorms and lightning are on the way through July 15, with heavy to very heavy rain expected on July 9 and 10.
Flash flood alerts are out for several districts, with similar weather also hitting parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to blocked roads and rising river levels there too.