IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several states on Monday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across several Indian states on Monday. The monsoon continues to bring showers and thunderstorms to various states, with many regions on alert for possible flooding and landslides. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi-NCR and other northern parts of the country. People are advised to be careful due to waterlogging and possible travel disruptions.
Rainfall forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in these states
The IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for several states on Monday.
These include Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Maharashtra is expected to witness heavy rainfall with gusty winds during the day.
Regional weather
Weather conditions in Delhi and Mumbai
Delhi-NCR is likely to see cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. The region's temperature will remain pleasant between 28-32°C, but high humidity levels may persist.
Mumbai is also under steady monsoon conditions with continuous rain and breezy winds. Temperatures here are stable around 27-29°C, but high humidity makes it feel warmer.
Jammu-Srinagar forecast
Srinagar, Jammu weather updates
Srinagar is likely to see mostly cloudy skies with light rain and afternoon showers. The temperature will remain pleasant between 18°C and 28°C.
In contrast, Jammu will witness warm and humid conditions with a possibility of light rain or thunderstorms in the evening hours. Temperatures here are likely to be higher, between 26°C and 34°C.
Weather warnings
Weather forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see intensified rainfall activity.
Weather authorities have issued alerts for heavy rain in several districts, raising concerns about landslides, road blockages, and travel disruptions in hilly terrain.
West Bengal is witnessing moderate rainfall with overcast skies throughout the day.
Bihar and Jharkhand are experiencing light to moderate showers while Odisha sees rainfall along with thunderstorms.
Southern weather
Weather forecast for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
Kerala is witnessing heavy rainfall due to strong monsoon currents. Alerts have been issued in several districts.
Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is seeing light rain and drizzle, resulting in pleasant weather.
Tamil Nadu remains mostly cloudy with chances of light rainfall in some areas, while Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing thunderstorms and moderate rainfall activity across multiple regions.