Heavy rainfall floods 6 Odisha districts, over 41,000 displaced
India
Odisha has been hit hard by heavy rainfall over the past two days, causing major floods in six districts and forcing over 41,000 people to leave their homes.
Rivers such as Jalaka, Budhabalanga, and Baitarani have overflowed, flooding fields, roads, and low-lying areas.
Officials open over 127 relief centers
To help those affected, officials have set up more than 127 relief centers offering cooked food, drinking water, medicines, and other necessities.
Some areas are seeing repeated floods this monsoon: Jajpur is facing its fourth flood after water levels in the Baitarani and its tributary Kani rose.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange warning for more heavy rainfall ahead and advised fishermen to stay away from the rough coastal waters.