Heavy rainfall floods 6 Odisha districts, over 41,000 displaced

To help those affected, officials have set up more than 127 relief centers offering cooked food, drinking water, medicines, and other necessities.

Some areas are seeing repeated floods this monsoon: Jajpur is facing its fourth flood after water levels in the Baitarani and its tributary Kani rose.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange warning for more heavy rainfall ahead and advised fishermen to stay away from the rough coastal waters.