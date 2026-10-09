Heavy rains and hail hit Srinagar, IMD says more rain
India
Kashmir faced some wild weather on Thursday, with heavy rains and hailstorms hitting around Srinagar.
The storms damaged crops, affected power lines, damaged the rooftops of many houses, and even brought down a chinar tree onto a parked car.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more rain (and even some light snowfall in higher areas) could be on the way this weekend.
Bandipora hail, Nizamuddin Bhat urges aid
Bandipora district took a big hit as hail wrecked crops and fruit trees. Local MLA Nizamuddin Bhat is urging the government to step up support for affected farmers.
Weather experts are predicting scattered rain and light snow over higher reaches until October 10, with chances of more thundershowers and gusty winds during the next 10 hours and on October 14-15.