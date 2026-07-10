Heavy rains displace about 11,000 people in Tripura, no deaths
India
Heavy rains hit Tripura's Unakoti, Dhalai, and Khowai districts this week, forcing about 11,000 people from their homes and damaging more than 4,000 houses.
Relief camps are up and running to help those affected. Thankfully, there have been no reported deaths.
Rain eases, flood-control gate repairs delayed
Floodwaters are finally starting to go down as rainfall eases off a bit. But the weather department says more heavy rain could be on the way for Tripura.
Meanwhile, some local leaders blame delayed repairs to flood-control gates for making things worse.
Officials admit the fixes got held up but say they're working on it to prevent future disasters.