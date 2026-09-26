Heavy rains displace over 800 as Chhattisgarh floods hit Jagdalpur

Heavy rains have triggered major floods in Chhattisgarh, forcing more than 800 people to leave their homes.

Bastar is the hardest hit: Jagdalpur saw its worst flooding in nearly 16 years, with floodwaters reaching the central parts of the city for the first time since 2010 after water was released from a nearby dam.

Many families in Jagdalpur had to escape to rooftops as floodwaters rose.