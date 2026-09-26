Heavy rains displace over 800 as Chhattisgarh floods hit Jagdalpur
Heavy rains have triggered major floods in Chhattisgarh, forcing more than 800 people to leave their homes.
Bastar is the hardest hit: Jagdalpur saw its worst flooding in nearly 16 years, with floodwaters reaching the central parts of the city for the first time since 2010 after water was released from a nearby dam.
Many families in Jagdalpur had to escape to rooftops as floodwaters rose.
Schools closed, shelters opened, trains halted
Flooding has closed schools and colleges and left farmlands underwater, putting local livelihoods at risk.
The government has called a school holiday and set up shelters with food and medical help.
Train services are also down in parts of the state due to waterlogged tracks.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has asked everyone to stay safe and avoid flooded areas while relief and rescue teams stay prepared with necessary resources.