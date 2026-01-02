Heavy rains drench Tamil Nadu, snow and fog sweep North India

Why does this matter?

If you're in Tamil Nadu or up north, brace for more wet days ahead—IMD predicts scattered rain for Tamil Nadu and even snow in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

There's also a heads-up about dense fog hanging around Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (and Odisha), plus cold waves hitting several states this week.

So yeah: keep your umbrella handy and stay warm!