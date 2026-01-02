Next Article
Heavy rains drench Tamil Nadu, snow and fog sweep North India
India
Tamil Nadu got soaked by heavy rains thanks to a cyclonic system near Sri Lanka, resulting in very heavy rainfall in Tenkasi and Nilgiris—Sivasailam saw a whopping 20cm of rain.
The IMD says more thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely.
Why does this matter?
If you're in Tamil Nadu or up north, brace for more wet days ahead—IMD predicts scattered rain for Tamil Nadu and even snow in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
There's also a heads-up about dense fog hanging around Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (and Odisha), plus cold waves hitting several states this week.
So yeah: keep your umbrella handy and stay warm!