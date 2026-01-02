Virginia hospital sued for $1.2bn over alleged unnecessary surgeries India Jan 02, 2026

More than 500 women are taking Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Virginia to court, claiming the hospital let a gynecologist, Javaid Perwaiz, perform unnecessary surgeries on them.

They're asking for $5.1 billion in damages, specifying $10 million each for 510 women, and say hospital leaders turned a blind eye even though they knew what was happening.

Perwaiz is already serving 59 years for medical fraud after carrying out needless procedures—like hysterectomies—mainly on women with Medicaid, and even falsifying pregnant patients' due dates so he could induce labor early to suit his own schedule.