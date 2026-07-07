Heavy rains fill Tunga dam at Gajanur, 22 gates opened
India
Heavy rains in Karnataka have pushed the Tunga Dam at Gajanur (Shivamogga) to its limit, so all 22 gates were opened to let out extra water.
The reservoir hit full capacity on July 4, and since June, about 6.5 TMC of water has already been released to keep things safe.
Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru schools, anganwadis closed
The downpour hasn't just filled up dams. It's also made life tough in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. Some places saw nearly 180mm of rain in a single day.
With roads flooded and weather not letting up, local officials gave students a break by declaring holidays for schools and anganwadis across several hard-hit taluks.