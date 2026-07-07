Heavy rains fill Tunga dam at Gajanur, 22 gates opened India Jul 07, 2026

Heavy rains in Karnataka have pushed the Tunga Dam at Gajanur (Shivamogga) to its limit, so all 22 gates were opened to let out extra water.

The reservoir hit full capacity on July 4, and since June, about 6.5 TMC of water has already been released to keep things safe.