Heavy rains flood Kerala after Ayyankunnu records 320mm downpour
India
Heavy rains have caused serious flooding across Kerala, with Ayyankunnu in Kannur getting a massive 320-millimeter downpour on August 1.
Low-lying and riverside areas in districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kannur are underwater.
The situation is tough: residents in some places are even using boats to get around.
Pathanamthitta reports about 40 homes damaged
Floodwaters have not receded yet, especially in Pathanamthitta, where about 40 homes across several villages have been damaged.
Some dams are lowering water levels as rain eases up, but red alerts remain for others.
Rescue teams are working hard to help those trapped or displaced.