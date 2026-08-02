Heavy rains flood Kerala after Ayyankunnu records 320mm downpour

Heavy rains have caused serious flooding across Kerala, with Ayyankunnu in Kannur getting a massive 320-millimeter downpour on August 1.

Low-lying and riverside areas in districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kannur are underwater.

The situation is tough: residents in some places are even using boats to get around.