Heavy rains flood Odisha, over 100,000 affected and 23,673 sheltered
Heavy rains have caused major flooding in Odisha, affecting over 100,000 people from Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Mayurbhanj.
The next 24 hours are especially tense for Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur.
So far, 23,673 people have been moved to relief centers where they're getting food and basic supplies.
Rescue teams aid children women elderly
Rescue teams (including ODRAF, NDRF, and fire services) are working around the clock to help those stuck in low-lying areas. Special attention is being given to children, women, and the elderly.
Police are stepping up night patrols to keep things safe in empty neighborhoods.
Schools and colleges in six districts are closed so buildings can be used as extra shelters.
Smaller rivers overflowing, red orange alerts
While big rivers like Mahanadi are under control for now, smaller ones like Jalaka and Baitarani are still overflowing.
The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for heavy rain in several districts, so everyone's being asked to stay alert as rescue operations continue.