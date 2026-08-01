Heavy rains flood south and central Gujarat, 27,856 evacuated
Heavy rains have flooded parts of south and central Gujarat, leading to the evacuation of 27,856 people.
Navsari and Surat are the hardest hit: more than 11,000 residents from each district had to leave their homes.
Some places saw more than one-half meter of rain in just one day, with Ambika taluka in Surat clocking a massive 611mm.
Rescue teams work around the clock
With rivers overflowing and dam levels rising fast (22 dams are now on high alert), rescue teams have been working around the clock.
NDRF, SDRF, and Army units are helping people get to safety. One team even rescued 114 people stranded in Navsari.
In Narmada district, officials made sure around 101 pregnant women were safely moved to hospitals; 25 babies were born during this tough stretch.
South Gujarat has already received almost its entire season's rainfall, and monsoon isn't done yet.