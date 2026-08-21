Heavy rains flood Varanasi ghats, rooftop cremations and boats halted
India
Heavy rains have pushed the Ganga's water level way up in Varanasi, flooding the famous ghats and making daily routines tough for locals.
With the river close to its danger mark, authorities are keeping a close eye on things.
Cremations at Manikarnika Ghat have moved to rooftops because of the rising water, and all boat services, key for both transport and rituals, are on pause.
About 2,800 Varanasi boats suspended
Floodwaters have reached the lower steps of Manikarnika Ghat, forcing families to perform cremations in rooftop spots.
Around 2,800 small and large boats operate on the Ganga in Varanasi, and boat services are suspended for safety, which means thousands who rely on river activities for their income are affected.