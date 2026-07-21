Heavy rains force Uttarakhand to shut Dehradun-Mussoorie road after cracks
India
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have forced authorities to shut down the Dehradun-Mussoorie road near Pani Wala Band after cracks appeared on the surface.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert means more rain is expected, along with risks like landslides and falling rocks.
Officials had first allowed single-lane traffic but stopped all vehicles as conditions got worse.
Uttarakhand authorities advise avoiding hill travel
Residents and tourists have been asked to skip nonessential trips in the hill districts until things improve.
With heavy rainfall likely, safety is the top priority: restrictions will only be lifted until further orders.