Red alert in Delhi-NCR as intense monsoon showers continue

The monsoon trough, a key rain-bearing axis of the southwest monsoon, is currently positioned across northern India. It stretches from Ganganagar to east-central Bay of Bengal, channeling moisture into the Delhi-NCR region.

A persistent upper-air cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh, up to 5.8km above mean sea level, is also enhancing upward motion in the atmosphere.

This allows rain-bearing clouds to develop rapidly over Delhi and nearby areas.