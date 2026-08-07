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Home / News / India News / Red alert in Delhi-NCR as intense monsoon showers continue
Red alert in Delhi-NCR as intense monsoon showers continue
Heavy rainfall has been reported in Noida, Faridabad, Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad

Red alert in Delhi-NCR as intense monsoon showers continue

By Snehil Singh
Aug 07, 2026
11:44 am
What's the story

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under a red alert on Friday as intense monsoon showers continue to lash the area. The heavy rainfall, which started in Noida and Faridabad, has quickly spread to Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Meteorologists attribute this unusual weather pattern to a rare combination of multiple weather systems over north India.

Weather systems

Monsoon trough currently over north India

The monsoon trough, a key rain-bearing axis of the southwest monsoon, is currently positioned across northern India. It stretches from Ganganagar to east-central Bay of Bengal, channeling moisture into the Delhi-NCR region.

A persistent upper-air cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh, up to 5.8km above mean sea level, is also enhancing upward motion in the atmosphere.

This allows rain-bearing clouds to develop rapidly over Delhi and nearby areas.

Weather interaction

Interaction between 2 upper-air cyclonic circulations intensifying rainfall

Meteorologists have also identified another upper-air cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh between 4.5km and 5.8km altitude.

The interaction between these two circulations is strengthening convection, leading to widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the region.

Further intensifying the weather is an active Western Disturbance moving through the middle and upper troposphere north of latitude 29°N.

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Public advisory

Authorities warn of waterlogging

The intense monsoon spell is likely to continue through Friday, with more downpours expected.

Heavy rain that started over Faridabad and Noida is likely to cover most parts of Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

Another surge of rain-bearing clouds is expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

With the ground already saturated from previous showers, authorities have advised residents against unnecessary travel and to stay alert for waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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